Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) General Counsel Daniel H. Orenstein Sells 5,000 Shares

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) General Counsel Daniel H. Orenstein sold 5,000 shares of Health Catalyst stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.45, for a total value of $157,250.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,415,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of HCAT traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $32.59. 1,088,955 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 684,974. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 7.91 and a current ratio of 7.91. Health Catalyst has a 12-month low of $17.48 and a 12-month high of $44.98. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.49.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.24. Health Catalyst had a negative return on equity of 20.74% and a negative net margin of 46.91%. The firm had revenue of $43.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.21) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Health Catalyst will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Health Catalyst from $36.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Health Catalyst from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Citigroup started coverage on Health Catalyst in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Health Catalyst from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Health Catalyst from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Health Catalyst presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.53.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HCAT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Health Catalyst by 88.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 35,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after buying an additional 16,725 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Health Catalyst by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 21,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after buying an additional 6,184 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Health Catalyst by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 101,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,535,000 after buying an additional 9,352 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Health Catalyst during the fourth quarter worth $521,000. Finally, Hershey Trust Co. acquired a new position in Health Catalyst during the first quarter worth $276,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.23% of the company’s stock.

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Technology and Professional services. Its products include cloud-based data platform, analytics software, and professional services.

