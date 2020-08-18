Healthcare Trust Of America Inc (NYSE:HTA) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America Inc (NYSE:HTA) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,466,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 551,484 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 2.96% of Healthcare Trust Of America worth $171,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Healthcare Trust Of America by 97.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Healthcare Trust Of America in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Healthcare Trust Of America during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Healthcare Trust Of America during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Healthcare Trust Of America by 118.0% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.83% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HTA. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Healthcare Trust Of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Healthcare Trust Of America in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on shares of Healthcare Trust Of America from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Healthcare Trust Of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Healthcare Trust Of America from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.50.

Shares of NYSE HTA traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $25.61. 1,934,318 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,972,908. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.40. Healthcare Trust Of America Inc has a 1-year low of $20.61 and a 1-year high of $34.22. The firm has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 183.57 and a beta of 0.59.

Healthcare Trust Of America (NYSE:HTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $178.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.45 million. Healthcare Trust Of America had a return on equity of 1.60% and a net margin of 4.45%. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Healthcare Trust Of America Inc will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

Healthcare Trust Of America Company Profile

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 23.2 million square feet of GLA, with $6.8 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

