HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) Given a €60.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) has been assigned a €60.00 ($70.59) price target by analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 15.92% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €73.00 ($85.88) target price on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. HSBC set a €67.00 ($78.82) target price on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Nord/LB set a €45.00 ($52.94) price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €43.00 ($50.59) price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays set a €52.00 ($61.18) price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €58.46 ($68.78).

HEI traded up €0.26 ($0.31) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting €51.76 ($60.89). 302,789 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 712,290. HeidelbergCement has a 12-month low of €29.00 ($34.12) and a 12-month high of €70.02 ($82.38). The firm has a 50 day moving average of €50.17 and a 200 day moving average of €48.23. The firm has a market cap of $10.27 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.11.

HeidelbergCement AG produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. The company offers cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. It also provides natural stone aggregates, comprising sand and gravel; crushed aggregates, such as stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components, as well as for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools.

