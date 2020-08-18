Hélène Hallak Sells 46,000 Shares of Mediagrif Interactive Technologies Inc (TSE:MDF) Stock

Mediagrif Interactive Technologies Inc (TSE:MDF) Senior Officer Hélène Hallak sold 46,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.00, for a total transaction of C$322,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,017 shares in the company, valued at C$189,119.
Shares of MDF stock traded down C$0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$7.02. 32,426 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,380. Mediagrif Interactive Technologies Inc has a fifty-two week low of C$2.22 and a fifty-two week high of C$7.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$6.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$5.50. The company has a market cap of $122.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.76, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.51.
Mediagrif Interactive Technologies (TSE:MDF) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 29th. The company reported C($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C($0.07). The firm had revenue of C$18.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$19.27 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mediagrif Interactive Technologies Inc will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.
Mediagrif Interactive Technologies Company Profile
Mediagrif Interactive Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides e-commerce solutions to private sector businesses, public sector organizations, and consumers in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. Its e-business networks and solutions allow buyers and sellers to find, purchase, and sell products and services; help contractors and vendors access information on business opportunities from the government and private sectors; and offer professionals with automated and integrated business solutions to streamline the supply chain.
Recommended Story: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?
Receive News & Ratings for Mediagrif Interactive Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mediagrif Interactive Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.