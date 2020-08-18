Hélène Hallak Sells 46,000 Shares of Mediagrif Interactive Technologies Inc (TSE:MDF) Stock

Mediagrif Interactive Technologies Inc (TSE:MDF) Senior Officer Hélène Hallak sold 46,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.00, for a total transaction of C$322,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,017 shares in the company, valued at C$189,119.

Shares of MDF stock traded down C$0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$7.02. 32,426 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,380. Mediagrif Interactive Technologies Inc has a fifty-two week low of C$2.22 and a fifty-two week high of C$7.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$6.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$5.50. The company has a market cap of $122.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.76, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Mediagrif Interactive Technologies (TSE:MDF) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 29th. The company reported C($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C($0.07). The firm had revenue of C$18.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$19.27 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mediagrif Interactive Technologies Inc will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Laurentian boosted their price target on shares of Mediagrif Interactive Technologies from C$7.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Laurentian Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Mediagrif Interactive Technologies from C$7.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Mediagrif Interactive Technologies from C$6.00 to C$7.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Desjardins upgraded shares of Mediagrif Interactive Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

Mediagrif Interactive Technologies Company Profile

Mediagrif Interactive Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides e-commerce solutions to private sector businesses, public sector organizations, and consumers in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. Its e-business networks and solutions allow buyers and sellers to find, purchase, and sell products and services; help contractors and vendors access information on business opportunities from the government and private sectors; and offer professionals with automated and integrated business solutions to streamline the supply chain.

