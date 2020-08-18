HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.59 Billion

Analysts expect that HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC) will post sales of $2.59 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for HollyFrontier’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.00 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.27 billion. HollyFrontier posted sales of $4.42 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 41.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that HollyFrontier will report full-year sales of $10.90 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $10.35 billion to $11.66 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $13.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.46 billion to $14.00 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover HollyFrontier.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. HollyFrontier had a positive return on equity of 6.41% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 56.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.18 earnings per share.

HFC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded HollyFrontier from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on HollyFrontier from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on HollyFrontier from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Tudor Pickering upgraded HollyFrontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on HollyFrontier from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.86.

Shares of HFC traded down $0.81 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $25.69. 306,059 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,415,146. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.34. The company has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.34 and a beta of 1.66. HollyFrontier has a 1-year low of $18.48 and a 1-year high of $58.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 17th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. HollyFrontier’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of HollyFrontier by 187.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,449,157 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,517,000 after acquiring an additional 945,224 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of HollyFrontier by 9.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,356,839 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $253,846,000 after acquiring an additional 927,847 shares during the last quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of HollyFrontier in the second quarter worth $23,916,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of HollyFrontier in the second quarter worth $23,802,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in HollyFrontier by 23.8% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,255,963 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $88,627,000 after buying an additional 625,566 shares during the last quarter. 82.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About HollyFrontier

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

