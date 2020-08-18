Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) Shares Purchased by Financial Counselors Inc.

Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 40.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 138,109 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,624 shares during the period. Home Depot comprises approximately 1.1% of Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $34,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. JCIC Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Home Depot by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,091 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $8,791,000 after buying an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,096,000. Mattern Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 15,454 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,871,000 after acquiring an additional 3,865 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 15.8% in the second quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 63,156 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $15,821,000 after acquiring an additional 8,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Home Depot by 0.8% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,090,815 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $273,260,000 after purchasing an additional 8,529 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HD traded down $3.24 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $285.00. The stock had a trading volume of 6,862,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,340,838. The stock has a market cap of $306.52 billion, a PE ratio of 28.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.06. Home Depot Inc has a one year low of $140.63 and a one year high of $290.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $261.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $233.17.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.82. The company had revenue of $38.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.13 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 496.11% and a net margin of 9.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.17 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Home Depot Inc will post 10.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 58.54%.

In related news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 17,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.02, for a total value of $4,246,707.86. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,840,668.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $231.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Home Depot from $260.00 to $276.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Home Depot from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $261.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on Home Depot from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $269.03.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

