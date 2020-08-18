Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) Stock Position Raised by ProVise Management Group LLC

ProVise Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,451 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Home Depot by 138.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 124 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Home Depot by 243.9% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 141 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 138.8% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. 69.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 17,993 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.02, for a total transaction of $4,246,707.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,840,668.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HD shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $260.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $261.00 to $266.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $231.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.19.

Shares of NYSE HD traded up $8.60 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $289.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 381,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,329,579. The stock has a market cap of $301.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.06. Home Depot Inc has a one year low of $140.63 and a one year high of $282.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $259.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $232.44.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $28.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.59 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.79% and a negative return on equity of 496.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Home Depot Inc will post 10.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

