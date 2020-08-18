Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Shares Purchased by Rathbone Brothers plc

Rathbone Brothers plc boosted its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 31.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 187,711 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,472 shares during the quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $27,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hayden Royal LLC grew its stake in Honeywell International by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Hayden Royal LLC now owns 4,255 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Apriem Advisors grew its stake in Honeywell International by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Apriem Advisors now owns 3,003 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. BTR Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Honeywell International by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,899 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $708,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. grew its stake in Honeywell International by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 4,928 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $713,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Lakeview Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Honeywell International by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,030 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. 76.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HON stock traded down $1.52 on Monday, reaching $158.76. 2,816,888 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,705,831. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $148.76 and a 200-day moving average of $148.99. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.08 and a twelve month high of $184.06. The firm has a market cap of $112.48 billion, a PE ratio of 19.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.11. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 29.93% and a net margin of 16.94%. The firm had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.10 earnings per share. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was down 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 6.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 4th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.12%.

HON has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $146.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 4th. Cowen initiated coverage on Honeywell International in a report on Sunday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Honeywell International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $166.00 to $158.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Honeywell International from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.89.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

