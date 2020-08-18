Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCHZ. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2,935.0% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 61.0% in the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $52,000.

Shares of SCHZ traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $56.37. 888,453 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 943,233. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.10 and a 1-year high of $56.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $56.52 and a 200-day moving average of $55.38.

