Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. Buys New Holdings in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 685 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,038,000. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 24.5% in the second quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 158,735 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $29,282,000 after acquiring an additional 31,224 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Mcdonald’s in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,662,000. Mattern Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Mcdonald’s by 9.6% in the second quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 20,342 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A lifted its stake in Mcdonald’s by 52.9% in the second quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 11,649 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,141,000 after purchasing an additional 4,029 shares during the last quarter. 67.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MCD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $180.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research report on Friday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Mcdonald’s from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.40.

MCD traded up $1.65 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $210.32. The stock had a trading volume of 2,898,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,394,134. The stock has a market cap of $154.05 billion, a PE ratio of 33.23, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.65. Mcdonald’s Corp has a one year low of $124.23 and a one year high of $221.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $193.97 and a 200-day moving average of $189.32.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The fast-food giant reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 24.78% and a negative return on equity of 52.78%. The firm’s revenue was down 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.05 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.78%.

About Mcdonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

