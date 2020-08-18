Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG)

Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG) by 1.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 193,701 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,506 shares during the period. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises about 14.6% of Hoover Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $38,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VONG. HCR Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000.

Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded up $1.59 on Tuesday, hitting $221.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,260. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $131.88 and a 1 year high of $222.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $208.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $185.39.

