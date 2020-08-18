Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. Invests $158,000 in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,862 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $158,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 52.1% during the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 788 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on VZ shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Moffett Nathanson reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday, July 24th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Verizon Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.00.

Shares of VZ traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $59.18. 10,127,244 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,687,367. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.84 and a twelve month high of $62.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The company has a market cap of $244.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.87, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.37.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. The company had revenue of $30.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th were paid a $0.615 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.14%.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

