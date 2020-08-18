Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. Invests $345,000 in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 6,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the second quarter worth about $32,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 565.5% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the second quarter worth about $45,000.

SCHO stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.54. 1,402,925 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,510,927. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.45. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $50.38 and a 1 year high of $51.99.

