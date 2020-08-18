Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC)

Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,339 shares of the energy giant’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its stake in shares of Exelon by 386.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 705 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Brooktree Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Exelon by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Brooktree Capital Management now owns 800 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Exelon in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Bainco International Investors bought a new position in shares of Exelon in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Royal Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Exelon in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Exelon from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Exelon in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Vertical Research upgraded Exelon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Exelon from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Exelon from $59.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.44.

Shares of NYSE:EXC traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,123,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,539,604. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.90, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.34. Exelon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.28 and a fifty-two week high of $50.54.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The energy giant reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $7.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.53 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 6.43%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a $0.3825 dividend. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. Exelon’s payout ratio is 49.04%.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in energy generation and delivery businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

