Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in II-VI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIVI)

Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in II-VI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIVI) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,423 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of II-VI during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in II-VI in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in II-VI in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new position in II-VI in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in II-VI by 125.0% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 900 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 99.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on IIVI. DA Davidson raised their target price on II-VI from $45.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday. Cowen raised their target price on II-VI from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. BidaskClub downgraded II-VI from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on II-VI from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price target on II-VI from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. II-VI currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.97.

In related news, Director Francis J. Kramer sold 14,500 shares of II-VI stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.53, for a total transaction of $761,685.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 253,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,292,663.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders sold 44,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,200,915 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of II-VI stock traded down $1.75 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $44.46. The company had a trading volume of 2,367,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,932,037. II-VI, Inc. has a one year low of $19.00 and a one year high of $52.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of -51.17 and a beta of 1.30.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.41. II-VI had a negative return on equity of 3.23% and a negative net margin of 2.82%. On average, research analysts forecast that II-VI, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

About II-VI

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, and optoelectronic components and devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: II-VI Laser Solutions, II-VI Photonics, and II-VI Performance Products. The II-VI Laser Solutions segment offers optical and electro-optical components and materials primarily used in high-power CO2 lasers; fiber-delivered beam delivery systems, and processing tools and direct diode lasers for industrial lasers; direct diode laser modules, sub-systems, and systems; super-hard materials processing laser systems; and compound semiconductor epitaxial and gallium arsenide wafers.

