Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. Purchases 6,029 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 3.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 180,663 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,029 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 3.7% of Hoover Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $9,684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IWR. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 5.7% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 41,219,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,779,456,000 after acquiring an additional 2,220,469 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 9.2% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,167,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,575,000 after buying an additional 939,971 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 14.0% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 9,737,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,220,000 after buying an additional 1,198,115 shares during the period. TIAA FSB increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.6% in the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 7,977,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,615,000 after buying an additional 354,401 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 9.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,626,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,053,000 after buying an additional 545,225 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWR traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $58.27. The stock had a trading volume of 858,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,638,731. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $36.03 and a 1 year high of $62.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.47.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

