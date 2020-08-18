Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 1,496 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 40.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,237 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,496 shares during the period. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $186,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Marino Stram & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,510,000. TIAA FSB lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 226,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,848,000 after purchasing an additional 27,047 shares in the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 3,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 534,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,954,000 after purchasing an additional 128,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vigilare Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,001,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSV traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $83.11. 2,571,670 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,448,614. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $78.10 and a 52 week high of $83.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $83.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.38.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

