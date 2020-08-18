Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 530 Shares of PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL)

Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,307 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 530 shares during the period. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PPL were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PPL by 2.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,779,931 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,475,368,000 after buying an additional 1,540,336 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in PPL by 6.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,981,778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,077,234,000 after purchasing an additional 2,631,997 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in PPL by 14.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,799,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $661,415,000 after purchasing an additional 3,456,351 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in PPL by 27.4% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 21,135,540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $521,625,000 after purchasing an additional 4,551,569 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in PPL by 6.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,986,267 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $321,135,000 after purchasing an additional 741,323 shares during the period. 66.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of PPL from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of PPL from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of PPL from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of PPL from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of PPL from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.72.

NYSE PPL traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $28.34. 4,533,753 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,936,957. PPL Corp has a 52-week low of $18.12 and a 52-week high of $36.83. The company has a market capitalization of $21.79 billion, a PE ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.36 and its 200-day moving average is $27.67.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.55. PPL had a net margin of 24.52% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. PPL’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that PPL Corp will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 414,000 electric and 328,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 527,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

