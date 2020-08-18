Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,534 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $165,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 61.1% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 939 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.36% of the company’s stock.

In other Cisco Systems news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 5,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total transaction of $255,893.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 85,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,841,455.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Bank of America raised Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Nomura Instinet boosted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Cisco Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.39.

Shares of CSCO traded down $0.11 on Tuesday, hitting $41.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,320,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,317,855. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.00. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.40 and a fifty-two week high of $50.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.96.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.06. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 34.75% and a net margin of 22.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 2nd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.32%.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

