Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. Trims Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,364 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 229 shares during the quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Oracle by 0.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 34,159,820 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,650,944,000 after acquiring an additional 237,469 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Oracle by 3.7% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 24,849,265 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,200,989,000 after purchasing an additional 886,375 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Oracle by 7.4% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,344,720 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,031,591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466,231 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in Oracle by 4.2% during the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 12,237,889 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $591,457,000 after purchasing an additional 493,507 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Oracle by 17.2% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 11,498,824 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $635,539,000 after buying an additional 1,687,199 shares in the last quarter. 48.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ORCL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Oracle from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Oracle from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Oracle from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Oracle currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.88.

Shares of NYSE:ORCL traded up $1.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $55.18. The stock had a trading volume of 20,997,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,150,871. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $39.71 and a 1 year high of $57.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $55.63 and its 200-day moving average is $52.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 3.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.86.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 16th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.12. Oracle had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 72.76%. The company had revenue of $10.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 14th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.75%.

In related news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.08, for a total value of $21,632,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,632,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.60, for a total transaction of $77,840,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,140,132,353 shares in the company, valued at $63,391,358,826.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,300,000 shares of company stock worth $344,646,000 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

