Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N (NYSE:HNP) Receives $20.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N (NYSE:HNP) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HNP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Citigroup raised Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th.

Shares of HNP stock traded up $0.90 on Tuesday, hitting $18.30. The company had a trading volume of 116,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,727. The firm has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -183.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.46. Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N has a twelve month low of $11.69 and a twelve month high of $22.67.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HNP. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N by 69.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,125 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 3,736 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,502 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 2,352 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N by 86.3% during the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 71,267 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 33,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 126,496 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 24,219 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N Company Profile

Huaneng Power International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates and sells electricity and heat to the regional or provincial grid companies in the People's Republic of China and Singapore. It is involved in the development, investment, construction, operation, and management of power plants and related projects; and generation, wholesale, and retail of power and other relating utilities.

