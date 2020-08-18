Hudbay Minerals Inc (NYSE:HBM) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.14 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Hudbay Minerals Inc (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.14) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Fourteen analysts have made estimates for Hudbay Minerals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.25) and the highest is ($0.02). Hudbay Minerals reported earnings per share of ($0.08) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 75%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Hudbay Minerals will report full-year earnings of ($0.54) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.73) to ($0.37). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.07) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.55) to $0.27. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Hudbay Minerals.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The mining company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.07. Hudbay Minerals had a negative net margin of 37.79% and a negative return on equity of 7.04%. The firm had revenue of $208.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.21) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 36.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HBM. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from $4.25 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from $1.75 to $3.90 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.26.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HBM. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Hudbay Minerals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $880,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Hudbay Minerals by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 60,772 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 13,837 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Hudbay Minerals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $17,642,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Hudbay Minerals by 149.5% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 505,178 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,096,000 after buying an additional 302,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Hudbay Minerals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $18,405,000. 69.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:HBM traded down $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,238,425. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.32 and a 200-day moving average of $2.68. Hudbay Minerals has a 12 month low of $1.23 and a 12 month high of $4.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 2.67.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.0075 per share. This represents a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. Hudbay Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -5.26%.

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile

Hudbay Minerals Inc, an integrated mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; and zinc metal. The company owns three polymetallic mines, four ore concentrators, and a zinc production facility in northern Manitoba and Saskatchewan, Canada, as well as in Cusco, Peru; and copper projects in Arizona and Nevada, the United States.

