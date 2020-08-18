IBM (NYSE:IBM) Shares Sold by Sentry Investment Management LLC

Sentry Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of IBM (NYSE:IBM) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,238 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,764 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in IBM were worth $6,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in IBM during the second quarter worth approximately $67,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of IBM in the 1st quarter worth $118,000. Patriot Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in IBM in the first quarter valued at $204,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in IBM during the first quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Hilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in IBM during the second quarter valued at about $218,000. 56.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Diane J. Gherson sold 1,176 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.73, for a total value of $149,034.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,767 shares in the company, valued at $4,025,831.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Diane J. Gherson sold 1,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total transaction of $154,305.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 30,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,885,819. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IBM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on IBM from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of IBM in a research note on Monday, July 20th. ValuEngine lowered IBM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Argus raised IBM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. IBM currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.13.

IBM stock traded down $0.83 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $124.44. 3,352,644 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,823,786. IBM has a fifty-two week low of $90.56 and a fifty-two week high of $158.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The firm has a market cap of $111.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.12, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $123.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.75.

IBM (NYSE:IBM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 20th. The technology company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.04. IBM had a return on equity of 51.06% and a net margin of 10.44%. The business had revenue of $18.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that IBM will post 11.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 7th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.24%. IBM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.90%.

IBM Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation operates as an integrated technology and services company worldwide. Its Cognitive Solutions segment offers a portfolio of enterprise artificial intelligence platforms, such as analytics and data management platforms, cloud data services, talent management, and industry solutions primarily under the Watson Platform, Watson Health, and Watson Internet of Things names.

