Ichor Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:ICHR) Director Thomas M. Rohrs Sells 17,378 Shares

Ichor Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:ICHR) Director Thomas M. Rohrs sold 17,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.72, for a total value of $533,852.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 181,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,578,567.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of Ichor stock traded down $1.47 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $29.14. 281,410 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 361,359. Ichor Holdings Ltd has a 52-week low of $13.68 and a 52-week high of $39.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $681.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.79 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.69 and a 200-day moving average of $26.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.10. Ichor had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 2.43%. The company had revenue of $221.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ichor Holdings Ltd will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Ichor by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 307,318 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,224,000 after purchasing an additional 5,860 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Ichor by 2,740.0% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,680 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 5,480 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Ichor by 20.7% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 20,501 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 3,519 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Ichor by 9.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 25,336 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 2,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in Ichor by 23.5% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 10,121 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,924 shares in the last quarter. 83.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley upped their price target on Ichor from $33.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Ichor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, June 22nd. BidaskClub cut Ichor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Ichor from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Ichor from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.25.

About Ichor

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising electroplating and cleaning.

