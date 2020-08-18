Iclick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK) Hits New 52-Week High at $9.27

Shares of Iclick Interactive Asia Group Ltd (NASDAQ:ICLK) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $9.27 and last traded at $9.27, with a volume of 1640827 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.53.

A number of brokerages have commented on ICLK. BidaskClub downgraded Iclick Interactive Asia Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 8th. TheStreet upgraded Iclick Interactive Asia Group from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Alliance Global Partners restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price (up from $8.00) on shares of Iclick Interactive Asia Group in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded Iclick Interactive Asia Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.50 target price on shares of Iclick Interactive Asia Group in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.63.

The stock has a market capitalization of $529.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.53 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.10.

Iclick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $49.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.02 million. Iclick Interactive Asia Group had a negative return on equity of 7.22% and a negative net margin of 7.27%. Research analysts anticipate that Iclick Interactive Asia Group Ltd will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ICLK. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Iclick Interactive Asia Group in the second quarter valued at $2,156,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Iclick Interactive Asia Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $654,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in Iclick Interactive Asia Group during the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Iclick Interactive Asia Group during the 1st quarter valued at $116,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Iclick Interactive Asia Group during the 1st quarter valued at $95,000. 1.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides online marketing services in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company offers mobile audience solutions, which are non-search engine marketing solutions designed to identify, engage, and activate audience on mobile apps, and monitor and measure the results of online marketing activities on such channels; and other solutions that focuses on identifying, engaging, and activating audience on non-mobile app content distribution channels comprising PC banner displays, PC video advertisements, and search engine marketing.

