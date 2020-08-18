IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) CFO Brian P. Mckeon Sells 83,724 Shares

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) CFO Brian P. Mckeon sold 83,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.97, for a total value of $31,728,884.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 58,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,126,542.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of IDXX stock traded up $2.26 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $386.65. 337,888 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 593,936. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.89 billion, a PE ratio of 73.09, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.85. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $168.65 and a twelve month high of $407.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $359.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $295.23.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.55. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 241.52% and a net margin of 18.59%. The firm had revenue of $637.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $589.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 5.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub cut IDEXX Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $415.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America upped their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $300.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $280.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $344.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 155.0% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 102 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. 88.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

