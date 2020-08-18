IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Director Bruce L. Claflin Sells 1,111 Shares

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Director Bruce L. Claflin sold 1,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.08, for a total transaction of $420,046.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,936.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:IDXX traded up $2.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $386.65. The stock had a trading volume of 337,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 593,936. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $168.65 and a one year high of $407.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of $32.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $359.44 and its 200-day moving average is $295.23.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.55. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 18.59% and a return on equity of 241.52%. The firm had revenue of $637.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $589.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 5.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IDXX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $300.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $280.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. TheStreet raised shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $415.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $344.00.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 6.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,868,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,905,968,000 after buying an additional 443,250 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 0.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,801,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $920,805,000 after buying an additional 29,361 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,577,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,790,000 after buying an additional 26,141 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.1% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,563,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,683,000 after buying an additional 17,274 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 740.5% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,264,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,258,000 after buying an additional 1,113,849 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

Featured Story: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.