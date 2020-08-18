IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Director Sells $76,688.00 in Stock

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.44, for a total value of $76,688.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 835,467 shares in the company, valued at $320,351,466.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:IDXX traded up $2.26 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $386.65. 337,898 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 593,936. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54. The firm has a market cap of $32.89 billion, a PE ratio of 73.09, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $359.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $295.23. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $168.65 and a 12 month high of $407.86.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.55. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 241.52% and a net margin of 18.59%. The firm had revenue of $637.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $589.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on IDXX shares. BidaskClub downgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet raised IDEXX Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $415.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $280.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $300.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $344.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the second quarter valued at $240,000. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 72.1% during the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 500,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,309,000 after acquiring an additional 209,804 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. boosted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 24.6% during the second quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 4,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the second quarter valued at $373,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 156,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,739,000 after purchasing an additional 8,017 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

