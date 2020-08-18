Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Acquired by Mattern Capital Management LLC

Mattern Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,941 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Mattern Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $4,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ITW. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Watson Rebecca purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 32.5% in the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ITW traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $196.57. The company had a trading volume of 997,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,506,360. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 1.16. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.94 and a twelve month high of $199.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $182.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $169.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.16% and a return on equity of 81.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This is a boost from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is currently 55.23%.

Several research firms recently commented on ITW. Deutsche Bank raised Illinois Tool Works from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $124.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $160.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $174.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.12.

In other news, Vice Chairman Christopher A. O’herlihy sold 29,702 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.58, for a total transaction of $5,779,415.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,316,914. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John R. Hartnett sold 19,436 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.96, for a total value of $3,769,806.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,658,510.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 143,879 shares of company stock worth $27,240,677. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

