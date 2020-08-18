Independent Bank Corp (NASDAQ:INDB) Director Daniel F. Obrien Sells 2,000 Shares

Independent Bank Corp (NASDAQ:INDB) Director Daniel F. Obrien sold 2,000 shares of Independent Bank stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.54, for a total value of $135,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,940 shares in the company, valued at $1,549,367.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
NASDAQ INDB traded down $0.96 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $66.98. 81,165 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 180,254. Independent Bank Corp has a 12 month low of $50.45 and a 12 month high of $87.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.01 and a beta of 0.93.
Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.14. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 26.94%. The company had revenue of $119.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.80 million. Equities research analysts predict that Independent Bank Corp will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Independent Bank in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Independent Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new position in Independent Bank in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Independent Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in Independent Bank in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.
About Independent Bank
Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. Its products and services include demand deposits and time certificates of deposit, as well as checking, money market, and savings accounts.
