Independent Bank Corp (NASDAQ:INDB) Director Daniel F. Obrien Sells 2,000 Shares

Independent Bank Corp (NASDAQ:INDB) Director Daniel F. Obrien sold 2,000 shares of Independent Bank stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.54, for a total value of $135,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,940 shares in the company, valued at $1,549,367.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ INDB traded down $0.96 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $66.98. 81,165 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 180,254. Independent Bank Corp has a 12 month low of $50.45 and a 12 month high of $87.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.01 and a beta of 0.93.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.14. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 26.94%. The company had revenue of $119.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.80 million. Equities research analysts predict that Independent Bank Corp will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on INDB shares. BidaskClub upgraded Independent Bank from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Piper Sandler cut Independent Bank from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, DA Davidson cut Independent Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.75.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Independent Bank in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Independent Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new position in Independent Bank in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Independent Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in Independent Bank in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

About Independent Bank

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. Its products and services include demand deposits and time certificates of deposit, as well as checking, money market, and savings accounts.

