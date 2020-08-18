ING Groep (ING) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of ING Groep (NYSE: ING) in the last few weeks:

8/14/2020 – ING Groep had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG.

8/10/2020 – ING Groep had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

8/7/2020 – ING Groep had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

8/7/2020 – ING Groep had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

8/3/2020 – ING Groep was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

7/23/2020 – ING Groep had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

7/16/2020 – ING Groep was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “ING GROEP-ADR is a global financial institution of Dutch origin offering banking, insurance and asset management to over 50 million private, corporate and institutional clients in 65 countries. ING can fully deliver what today’s clients expect: unlimited access, maximum convenience, immediate and accurate execution, personal advice, tailor-made solutions and competitive rates. “

7/14/2020 – ING Groep was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $8.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “ING GROEP-ADR is a global financial institution of Dutch origin offering banking, insurance and asset management to over 50 million private, corporate and institutional clients in 65 countries. ING can fully deliver what today’s clients expect: unlimited access, maximum convenience, immediate and accurate execution, personal advice, tailor-made solutions and competitive rates. “

7/10/2020 – ING Groep had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG.

7/2/2020 – ING Groep was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

Shares of NYSE:ING traded down $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.98. 3,645,837 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,132,960. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.27. The company has a market cap of $31.68 billion, a PE ratio of 8.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. ING Groep NV has a 12-month low of $4.52 and a 12-month high of $12.44.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.07). ING Groep had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 17.53%. The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that ING Groep NV will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in ING Groep in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $325,000. Covenant Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of ING Groep by 42.4% during the 2nd quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 107,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 32,043 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of ING Groep by 63.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 648,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,462,000 after purchasing an additional 252,328 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ING Groep during the 2nd quarter worth $74,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ING Groep during the 2nd quarter worth $88,000. 4.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and mid-corporates. It operates in Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts; and offers business lending products, as well as consumer lending products, such as residential mortgage loans, term loans, and revolver and personal loans.

