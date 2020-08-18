Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) Hits New 52-Week High at $25.77

Inovalon Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:INOV)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $25.77 and last traded at $25.54, with a volume of 16909 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.05.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on INOV shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Inovalon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Inovalon from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Inovalon from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Inovalon from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Inovalon from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Inovalon has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.70.
The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 362.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.02.
In related news, COO Jason Capitel sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.28, for a total value of $289,200.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 596,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,500,597.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 49.59% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INOV. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Inovalon during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Inovalon by 107.8% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,641 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Inovalon during the second quarter worth about $71,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Inovalon during the second quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Firestone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Inovalon during the second quarter worth about $77,000. 33.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Inovalon Company Profile (NASDAQ:INOV)
Inovalon Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides cloud-based platforms empowering data-driven healthcare. It operates the Inovalon ONE Platform, a cloud-based platform that interconnect with the healthcare ecosystem to aggregate and analyze data in real-time, as well as empowers the application in resulting insights.
