Insider Buying: Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) Major Shareholder Buys 1,315,789 Shares of Stock

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) major shareholder Lightspeed Venture Partners Se bought 1,315,789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.00 per share, with a total value of $24,999,991.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Lightspeed Venture Partners Se also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Personalis alerts:

On Monday, June 1st, Lightspeed Venture Partners Se acquired 77,797 shares of Personalis stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.98 per share, with a total value of $1,009,805.06.

Shares of NASDAQ:PSNL traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.23. 632,957 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 379,630. The stock has a market cap of $643.11 million, a P/E ratio of -22.01 and a beta of 1.65. Personalis has a 12-month low of $4.27 and a 12-month high of $23.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.78.

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.05. Personalis had a negative return on equity of 31.11% and a negative net margin of 43.16%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Personalis will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Personalis by 51.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,570,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,678,000 after acquiring an additional 530,936 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Personalis by 46.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,512,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,208,000 after buying an additional 477,674 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Personalis by 26.4% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,214,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,803,000 after buying an additional 253,880 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Personalis by 26.4% during the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,214,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,803,000 after buying an additional 253,880 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Personalis by 4.4% during the second quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 1,039,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,481,000 after buying an additional 44,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PSNL shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on Personalis in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub raised Personalis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Personalis from $14.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. ValuEngine cut Personalis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Personalis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Personalis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.20.

About Personalis

Personalis, Inc operates as a cancer genomics company worldwide. The company provides sequencing and data analysis services to support the development of cancer therapies. It offers NeXT platform, a clinical-grade, next generation sequencing and analysis platform that enables the development of ImmunoID NeXT tumor biopsy and liquid biopsy, as well as provides analysis of tumor and immune microenvironment from a single limited tissue sample, tumor molecular profiling for cancer patients, and anticipates future cancer biomarkers.

Further Reading: Economic Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Personalis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Personalis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.