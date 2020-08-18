Insider Selling: Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) CEO Sells 1,200 Shares of Stock

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,174.18, for a total transaction of $3,809,016.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,741,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
NASDAQ AMZN traded up $130.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $3,312.49. The company had a trading volume of 5,327,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,092,772. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $1,576.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3,056.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,423.88. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,626.03 and a fifty-two week high of $3,344.29.
Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $8.56. The company had revenue of $88.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.56 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 20.47%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 32 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on AMZN shares. China International Capital raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $1,850.00 to $2,162.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,400.00 to $3,680.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Rowe raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,700.00 to $3,600.00 in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,000.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,259.98.
Amazon.com Company Profile
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.
