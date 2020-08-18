Insider Selling: Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) CEO Sells 1,200 Shares of Stock

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,174.18, for a total transaction of $3,809,016.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,741,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ AMZN traded up $130.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $3,312.49. The company had a trading volume of 5,327,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,092,772. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $1,576.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3,056.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,423.88. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,626.03 and a fifty-two week high of $3,344.29.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $8.56. The company had revenue of $88.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.56 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 20.47%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 32 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,864,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 87.0% during the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,997 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,894,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 68,348 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $133,260,000 after acquiring an additional 4,521 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 88,908 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $275,606,000 after acquiring an additional 5,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $12,673,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AMZN shares. China International Capital raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $1,850.00 to $2,162.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,400.00 to $3,680.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Rowe raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,700.00 to $3,600.00 in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,000.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,259.98.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

