Insider Selling: Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) SVP Sells 1,238 Shares of Stock

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) SVP David Zapolsky sold 1,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,173.12, for a total transaction of $3,928,322.56. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,064 shares in the company, valued at $16,068,679.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of Amazon.com stock traded up $130.08 on Tuesday, hitting $3,312.49. The company had a trading volume of 5,327,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,092,772. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,576.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.32. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,626.03 and a twelve month high of $3,344.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3,056.97 and a 200-day moving average of $2,423.88.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $8.56. The company had revenue of $88.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.56 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 20.47%. Equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 32 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on AMZN shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,850.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $3,750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,000.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,650.00 to $3,675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,259.98.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the second quarter worth $28,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the second quarter worth $28,000. Sofos Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 120.0% in the first quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 121 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the second quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors own 64.54% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

Featured Article: Nikkei 225 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.