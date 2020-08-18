Insider Selling: BeyondAirInc . (NASDAQ:XAIR) COO Sells 8,827 Shares of Stock

BeyondAirInc . (NASDAQ:XAIR) COO Amir Avniel sold 8,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.72, for a total value of $50,490.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 374,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,139,382.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Amir Avniel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 14th, Amir Avniel sold 13,364 shares of BeyondAirInc . stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.52, for a total value of $73,769.28.

On Wednesday, August 12th, Amir Avniel sold 9,378 shares of BeyondAirInc . stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.30, for a total value of $49,703.40.

On Monday, August 10th, Amir Avniel sold 6,900 shares of BeyondAirInc . stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.42, for a total value of $37,398.00.

On Thursday, August 6th, Amir Avniel sold 12,391 shares of BeyondAirInc . stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.94, for a total value of $73,602.54.

On Tuesday, August 4th, Amir Avniel sold 14,900 shares of BeyondAirInc . stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.14, for a total value of $91,486.00.

On Thursday, July 30th, Amir Avniel sold 6,800 shares of BeyondAirInc . stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.26, for a total value of $42,568.00.

On Tuesday, July 28th, Amir Avniel sold 5,000 shares of BeyondAirInc . stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.20, for a total value of $31,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:XAIR traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.80. 232,464 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 412,632. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.00. The firm has a market cap of $94.14 million, a PE ratio of -3.69 and a beta of -0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 6.51 and a quick ratio of 6.51. BeyondAirInc . has a 52 week low of $3.45 and a 52 week high of $12.50.

BeyondAirInc . (NASDAQ:XAIR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.09). BeyondAirInc . had a negative net margin of 203.22% and a negative return on equity of 152.25%. On average, research analysts predict that BeyondAirInc . will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of BeyondAirInc . by 37.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 21,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 5,814 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in BeyondAirInc . by 59.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 5,251 shares during the period. Portolan Capital Management LLC bought a new position in BeyondAirInc . in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,073,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in BeyondAirInc . in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in BeyondAirInc . by 183.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 34,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 22,537 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.76% of the company’s stock.

XAIR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 price target on shares of BeyondAirInc . in a research note on Saturday, May 30th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of BeyondAirInc . in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd.

About BeyondAirInc .

Beyond Air, Inc, a clinical-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company, develops nitric oxide (NO) delivery systems to treat respiratory tract infections and other diseases. Its NO delivery systems are used for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension of the newborn, bronchiolitis, and nontuberculous mycobacteria.

