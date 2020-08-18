Insider Selling: BeyondAirInc . (NASDAQ:XAIR) Director Sells 4,413 Shares of Stock

BeyondAirInc . (NASDAQ:XAIR) Director Ron Bentsur sold 4,413 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.72, for a total value of $25,242.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 213,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,219,732.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Ron Bentsur also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 14th, Ron Bentsur sold 6,680 shares of BeyondAirInc . stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.53, for a total value of $36,940.40.

On Wednesday, August 12th, Ron Bentsur sold 4,689 shares of BeyondAirInc . stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.30, for a total value of $24,851.70.

On Monday, July 27th, Ron Bentsur sold 4,917 shares of BeyondAirInc . stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.27, for a total transaction of $30,829.59.

On Monday, August 10th, Ron Bentsur sold 3,437 shares of BeyondAirInc . stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.42, for a total transaction of $18,628.54.

On Friday, August 7th, Ron Bentsur sold 10,222 shares of BeyondAirInc . stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.35, for a total transaction of $54,687.70.

On Wednesday, August 5th, Ron Bentsur sold 3,619 shares of BeyondAirInc . stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.16, for a total transaction of $22,293.04.

On Monday, August 3rd, Ron Bentsur sold 6,682 shares of BeyondAirInc . stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.20, for a total transaction of $41,428.40.

On Wednesday, July 29th, Ron Bentsur sold 4,343 shares of BeyondAirInc . stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.16, for a total transaction of $26,752.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:XAIR traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 232,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 412,632. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.69 and a beta of -0.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.00. BeyondAirInc . has a fifty-two week low of $3.45 and a fifty-two week high of $12.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 6.51 and a current ratio of 6.51.

BeyondAirInc . (NASDAQ:XAIR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.09). BeyondAirInc . had a negative net margin of 203.22% and a negative return on equity of 152.25%. As a group, analysts anticipate that BeyondAirInc . will post -1.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Portolan Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in BeyondAirInc . during the second quarter worth about $2,073,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in BeyondAirInc . during the second quarter worth about $651,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in BeyondAirInc . by 145.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 79,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after buying an additional 47,277 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in BeyondAirInc . by 48.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 12,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in BeyondAirInc . by 183.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 34,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 22,537 shares in the last quarter. 10.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.25 price target on shares of BeyondAirInc . in a research report on Saturday, May 30th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of BeyondAirInc . in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd.

Beyond Air, Inc, a clinical-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company, develops nitric oxide (NO) delivery systems to treat respiratory tract infections and other diseases. Its NO delivery systems are used for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension of the newborn, bronchiolitis, and nontuberculous mycobacteria.

