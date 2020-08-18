Insider Selling: Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc (NYSE:FDP) CEO Sells 23,124 Shares of Stock

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc (NYSE:FDP) CEO Mohammad Abu-Ghazaleh sold 23,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.62, for a total value of $569,312.88.

Mohammad Abu-Ghazaleh also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 12th, Mohammad Abu-Ghazaleh sold 18,294 shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total transaction of $451,312.98.

On Monday, August 10th, Mohammad Abu-Ghazaleh sold 24,662 shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.40, for a total transaction of $601,752.80.

On Wednesday, August 5th, Mohammad Abu-Ghazaleh sold 15,193 shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.07, for a total transaction of $365,695.51.

On Wednesday, July 29th, Mohammad Abu-Ghazaleh sold 22,850 shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.47, for a total transaction of $559,139.50.

On Thursday, July 23rd, Mohammad Abu-Ghazaleh sold 1,000 shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.02, for a total value of $24,020.00.

On Wednesday, July 15th, Mohammad Abu-Ghazaleh sold 6,351 shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.04, for a total value of $152,678.04.

On Monday, July 6th, Mohammad Abu-Ghazaleh sold 2,679 shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.02, for a total value of $64,349.58.

On Wednesday, June 3rd, Mohammad Abu-Ghazaleh sold 20,800 shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.18, for a total value of $502,944.00.

On Monday, June 1st, Mohammad Abu-Ghazaleh sold 10,341 shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.44, for a total transaction of $252,734.04.

On Thursday, May 28th, Mohammad Abu-Ghazaleh sold 20,000 shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.68, for a total transaction of $493,600.00.

FDP stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $24.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 204,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,724. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.59 and its 200-day moving average is $27.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc has a 12 month low of $20.25 and a 12 month high of $38.79. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 49.23 and a beta of 0.65.

Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.23. Fresh Del Monte Produce had a return on equity of 2.16% and a net margin of 0.54%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. Fresh Del Monte Produce’s revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 11th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 58.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 42.1% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 6.1% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 13,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 4.0% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 21,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its position in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 3.2% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 29,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $959,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.34% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Company Profile

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes fresh and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It offers fresh produce products, such as bananas, pineapples, melons, tomatoes, grapes, apples, pears, peaches, plums, nectarines, cherries, citrus, avocados, blueberries, strawberries, and kiwi; various vegetables, including potatoes, onions, bell peppers, cucumbers, whole lettuce, broccoli, cauliflower, and other vegetables; and various other fruits, such as plantains and mangoes.

