Insider Selling: Goosehead Insurance Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) COO Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Goosehead Insurance Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) COO Michael C. Colby sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.39, for a total transaction of $1,947,800.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:GSHD traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $97.40. The stock had a trading volume of 100,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,043. The company’s 50 day moving average is $86.46 and its 200-day moving average is $62.24. Goosehead Insurance Inc has a 12-month low of $37.26 and a 12-month high of $110.88. The company has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 277.81 and a beta of 0.94.

Get Goosehead Insurance alerts:

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $29.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.70 million. Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 6.39% and a negative return on equity of 22.88%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Goosehead Insurance Inc will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $1.1495 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 7th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.72%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Goosehead Insurance during the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 98.9% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in Goosehead Insurance by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 267.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares during the period. 42.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on GSHD. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Goosehead Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $119.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Goosehead Insurance from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, BidaskClub raised Goosehead Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.75.

About Goosehead Insurance

Goosehead Insurance, Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers various insurance products, including homeowner's insurance; auto insurance; other personal lines products, such as flood, wind, and earthquake insurance; excess liability or umbrella insurance; specialty lines insurance comprising motorcycle, recreational vehicle, and other insurance; commercial lines insurance consisting of general liability, property, and auto insurance for small businesses; and life insurance.

Featured Story: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Goosehead Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goosehead Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.