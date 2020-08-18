Insider Selling: O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) Chairman Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $465.06, for a total value of $6,975,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

David E. Oreilly also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 17th, David E. Oreilly sold 15,000 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.19, for a total value of $7,052,850.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ORLY traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $470.10. 516,898 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 780,837. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.81. O’Reilly Automotive Inc has a 12 month low of $251.51 and a 12 month high of $487.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $444.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $395.52.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The specialty retailer reported $7.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.10 by $3.00. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 490.94% and a net margin of 14.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.51 EPS. Analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive Inc will post 20.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,589,356 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,356,863,000 after acquiring an additional 31,381 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,770,859 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,135,217,000 after purchasing an additional 116,940 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,865,913 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $561,733,000 after purchasing an additional 238,435 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,281,756 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $385,220,000 after purchasing an additional 16,016 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,151,060 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $485,367,000 after purchasing an additional 61,766 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.97% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ORLY. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $525.00 price target (up previously from $475.00) on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Nomura Instinet boosted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $372.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $380.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $444.75.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, and temperature control and water pumps; maintenance items comprising antifreeze and lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

