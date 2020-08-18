Insider Selling: Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) SVP Sells 4,208 Shares of Stock

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) SVP Daniel M. Klein sold 4,208 shares of Physicians Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total transaction of $75,912.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE DOC traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.80. The stock had a trading volume of 1,191,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,618,341. The firm has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 0.85. Physicians Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $11.01 and a twelve month high of $20.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.23.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $109.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.84 million. Physicians Realty Trust had a net margin of 20.55% and a return on equity of 3.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOC. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 530.6% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,566,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $91,538,000 after acquiring an additional 5,525,232 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $86,069,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,008,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $157,829,000 after acquiring an additional 1,883,935 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $22,891,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $21,440,000. Institutional investors own 89.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DOC shares. TheStreet raised shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $19.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.15.

About Physicians Realty Trust

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

