Insider Selling: Sonoco Products Co (NYSE:SON) EVP Sells 5,638 Shares of Stock

Sonoco Products Co (NYSE:SON) EVP Rodger D. Fuller sold 5,638 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.95, for a total value of $309,808.10.
Shares of Sonoco Products stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $55.10. The company had a trading volume of 375,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 528,861. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.96. The firm has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of 20.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.79. Sonoco Products Co has a one year low of $37.30 and a one year high of $62.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.09.
Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.02. Sonoco Products had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 19.35%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Sonoco Products Co will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Sonoco Products by 2.0% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 172,339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,012,000 after acquiring an additional 3,409 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 24,957 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after acquiring an additional 6,709 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Sonoco Products by 17.2% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 132,549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,024,000 after purchasing an additional 19,434 shares in the last quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management boosted its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 22.3% during the second quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 7,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 1,337 shares during the period. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New acquired a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products in the second quarter valued at $544,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.84% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SON shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sonoco Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Argus downgraded Sonoco Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Sonoco Products in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Sonoco Products from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Sonoco Products from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.57.
Sonoco Products Company Profile
Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment offers composite and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.
