Insider Selling: Sonoco Products Co (NYSE:SON) EVP Sells 5,638 Shares of Stock

Sonoco Products Co (NYSE:SON) EVP Rodger D. Fuller sold 5,638 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.95, for a total value of $309,808.10.

Shares of Sonoco Products stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $55.10. The company had a trading volume of 375,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 528,861. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.96. The firm has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of 20.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.79. Sonoco Products Co has a one year low of $37.30 and a one year high of $62.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.02. Sonoco Products had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 19.35%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Sonoco Products Co will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 10th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 7th. Sonoco Products’s payout ratio is currently 48.73%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Sonoco Products by 2.0% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 172,339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,012,000 after acquiring an additional 3,409 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 24,957 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after acquiring an additional 6,709 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Sonoco Products by 17.2% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 132,549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,024,000 after purchasing an additional 19,434 shares in the last quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management boosted its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 22.3% during the second quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 7,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 1,337 shares during the period. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New acquired a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products in the second quarter valued at $544,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SON shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sonoco Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Argus downgraded Sonoco Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Sonoco Products in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Sonoco Products from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Sonoco Products from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.57.

Sonoco Products Company Profile

Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment offers composite and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

