Insider Selling: Waste Connections Inc (NYSE:WCN) Chairman Sells 48,814 Shares of Stock

Waste Connections Inc (NYSE:WCN) Chairman Ronald J. Mittelstaedt sold 48,814 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.19, for a total value of $4,890,674.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 142,811 shares in the company, valued at $14,308,234.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of WCN stock traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $99.97. The company had a trading volume of 538,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,088,246. The firm has a market cap of $26.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $98.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Waste Connections Inc has a twelve month low of $70.87 and a twelve month high of $105.49.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 3.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Waste Connections Inc will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 4th will be issued a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.21%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James upped their price target on Waste Connections from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Waste Connections from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Waste Connections from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Waste Connections from $106.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, AltaCorp Capital reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Waste Connections presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.93.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,903,787 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $225,044,000 after buying an additional 183,213 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Waste Connections by 615.9% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 148,787 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,531,000 after purchasing an additional 128,005 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Waste Connections by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 63,782 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,943,000 after purchasing an additional 17,235 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Waste Connections by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 93,952 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,812,000 after purchasing an additional 11,122 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Waste Connections by 560.8% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 27,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,116,000 after purchasing an additional 23,179 shares during the period. 80.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Waste Connections Company Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Exploration and Production (E&P). It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

