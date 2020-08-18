Insider Selling: Yext Inc (NYSE:YEXT) CFO Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Yext Inc (NYSE:YEXT) CFO Steven Cakebread sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total value of $170,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $556,477.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Steven Cakebread also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 10th, Steven Cakebread sold 10,000 shares of Yext stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.49, for a total value of $164,900.00.

On Monday, August 3rd, Steven Cakebread sold 10,000 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.19, for a total value of $171,900.00.

On Monday, July 27th, Steven Cakebread sold 10,000 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.23, for a total value of $162,300.00.

On Monday, July 20th, Steven Cakebread sold 10,000 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.99, for a total value of $169,900.00.

On Monday, July 13th, Steven Cakebread sold 10,000 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.52, for a total value of $175,200.00.

On Monday, July 6th, Steven Cakebread sold 10,000 shares of Yext stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total value of $173,600.00.

On Monday, June 29th, Steven Cakebread sold 10,000 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.08, for a total value of $160,800.00.

On Monday, June 22nd, Steven Cakebread sold 10,000 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.80, for a total value of $168,000.00.

On Monday, June 15th, Steven Cakebread sold 10,000 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total value of $152,500.00.

On Monday, June 1st, Steven Cakebread sold 10,000 shares of Yext stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total value of $160,100.00.

Shares of NYSE YEXT traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.36. 443,685 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,054,450. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.97 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. Yext Inc has a twelve month low of $8.56 and a twelve month high of $19.71.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $85.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.14 million. Yext had a negative net margin of 41.78% and a negative return on equity of 63.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Yext Inc will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Yext in a research report on Sunday, June 7th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Yext from $17.00 to $18.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Yext from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Yext from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Yext in a research note on Friday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Yext currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.55.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in YEXT. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Yext in the 4th quarter valued at about $15,955,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Yext by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 384,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,550,000 after acquiring an additional 6,724 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Yext by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,442,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,035,000 after acquiring an additional 73,588 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Yext by 82.1% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 66,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 29,837 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yext during the 1st quarter worth about $726,000. 68.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Yext Company Profile

Yext, Inc provides a knowledge engine platform that lets businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud and synchronize it to its knowledge network in North America and internationally. The company offers Yext Knowledge Engine, a cloud-based global platform that enables businesses to control and manage their digital knowledge and make it available through its knowledge Network of approximately 150 third-party maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

