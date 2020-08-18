Installed Building Products Inc (NYSE:IBP) CEO Sells $25,200,000.00 in Stock

Installed Building Products Inc (NYSE:IBP) CEO Jeffrey W. Edwards sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $25,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 105,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,831,844. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSE IBP traded down $0.31 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $87.52. The stock had a trading volume of 326,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,900. The company has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 32.26 and a beta of 1.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $77.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.90. Installed Building Products Inc has a 12 month low of $29.02 and a 12 month high of $90.40.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The construction company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.35. Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 45.67% and a net margin of 5.14%. The company had revenue of $393.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Installed Building Products Inc will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Installed Building Products by 273.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 57,557 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,792,000 after acquiring an additional 42,136 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Installed Building Products in the 4th quarter valued at $14,953,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Installed Building Products by 41.2% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 11,829 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 3,451 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in Installed Building Products by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 18,047 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $720,000 after buying an additional 3,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Installed Building Products in the 1st quarter valued at $4,869,000. Institutional investors own 68.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on IBP. Nomura Instinet boosted their target price on Installed Building Products from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price (up from $87.00) on shares of Installed Building Products in a research report on Monday, August 10th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Installed Building Products from $87.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Installed Building Products from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Installed Building Products has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.42.

About Installed Building Products

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. It offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

