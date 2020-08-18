Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) Shares Sold by Pendal Group Ltd

Pendal Group Ltd trimmed its position in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) by 1.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 961,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,407 shares during the quarter. Intercontinental Exchange comprises approximately 1.2% of Pendal Group Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $88,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 2.8% in the first quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 4,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. United Bank increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.7% in the second quarter. United Bank now owns 16,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.7% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 7,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $682,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3.7% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AIA Investment Management Private Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 7.9% in the first quarter. AIA Investment Management Private Ltd now owns 1,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

NYSE:ICE traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $104.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,332,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,644,006. The company has a market cap of $55.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.54. Intercontinental Exchange Inc has a one year low of $63.51 and a one year high of $104.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $95.17 and its 200-day moving average is $91.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 29.01% and a return on equity of 14.18%. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange Inc will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, COO Mark Wassersug sold 1,916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.80, for a total transaction of $193,132.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William Jefferson Hague sold 733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.32, for a total transaction of $70,602.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 116,902 shares of company stock valued at $11,175,558 over the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ICE has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays upped their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, May 1st. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $114.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.21.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates in two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

Read More: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE).

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.