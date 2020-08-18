Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Bought by Key Financial Inc

Key Financial Inc raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the quarter. Key Financial Inc’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Frisch Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 3,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $738,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 3,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Lucia Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC now owns 422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Integer Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Integer Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 7,616 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. 42.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Invesco QQQ Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd.

QQQ traded up $2.65 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $277.97. 23,241,221 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,726,617. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1 year low of $164.93 and a 1 year high of $278.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $261.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $228.33.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 23rd were given a dividend of $0.424 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 22nd. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

