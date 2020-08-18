Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) Shares Sold by Mattern Capital Management LLC

Mattern Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 46.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,987 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,920 shares during the quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 178.2% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 665 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the period. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the first quarter worth about $36,000.

SPLV traded up $0.16 on Monday, hitting $54.34. 1,854,464 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,855,575. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.11 and its 200 day moving average is $51.83. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.58 and a fifty-two week high of $62.09.

