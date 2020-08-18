Investors Buy High Volume of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Put Options (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLLI) saw unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Investors acquired 3,939 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,003% compared to the average daily volume of 357 put options.

OLLI stock traded down $2.58 on Tuesday, reaching $104.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,078,114. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 52 week low of $28.83 and a 52 week high of $110.17. The company has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $100.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.16. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 9.48%. The firm had revenue of $349.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Scott Osborne sold 4,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.70, for a total value of $433,291.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,654.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 16.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OLLI. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 118.6% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 599 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the second quarter worth $75,000. Jackson Square Capital LLC bought a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 2nd quarter valued at $77,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on OLLI shares. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $45.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.13.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers food products, housewares, books and stationery, bed and bath products, health and beauty products, floor coverings, electronics, and toys; and other products, including hardware, personal health care, candy, clothing, sporting, pet and lawn, and garden products.

