IoTeX (IOTX) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $5.24 Million

IoTeX (CURRENCY:IOTX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 18th. In the last week, IoTeX has traded up 5.7% against the dollar. IoTeX has a market capitalization of $44.07 million and $5.24 million worth of IoTeX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IoTeX token can now be bought for $0.0091 or 0.00000076 BTC on major exchanges including Bilaxy, Gate.io, Kucoin and Binance.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001401 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00039407 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00004992 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $671.07 or 0.05563335 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003023 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded up 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00004567 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00003617 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.61 or 0.00046540 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00014242 BTC.

IoTeX Profile

IoTeX (IOTX) is a token. It was first traded on May 21st, 2018. IoTeX’s total supply is 9,734,304,443 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,823,952,133 tokens. The official website for IoTeX is iotex.io . IoTeX’s official Twitter account is @iotex_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for IoTeX is /r/IoTex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . IoTeX’s official message board is medium.com/@iotex

IoTeX Token Trading

IoTeX can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Bilaxy, IDEX, Binance, Gate.io, Coineal and Bgogo. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IoTeX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IoTeX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IoTeX using one of the exchanges listed above.

